Anambra PDP Primary: ‘Nigeria’s Oldest Monarch’, Igwe Orizu Blesses Maduka (Pics)

Anambra PDP Guber Primary: Nigeria’s Oldest Monarch, Igwe Orizu Blesses Maduka

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Candidate and frontline Aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra Governorship Elections, Dr. Godwin Maduka has been received by Nigeria’s Oldest Monarch, a Traditional Supreme Ruler and Spiritual Leader in Nigeria, Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III of Nnewi Kingdom in Anambra state few hours ago.

Dr. Godwin Maduka was received by the monumental and Influential Monarch ahead of the primary elections scheduled to on Saturday June 26, 2021 in Anambra State. He was received in the company of Director General of his Campaign Organization, MacJoe Onwudinjo, Sir Nwabueze Ezeani (Nwatanayoeze) and other members of his campaign Organization.

According to reports, Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III of Nnewi Kingdom in Anambra State had hosted and prayed for Dr. Godwin Maduka to come out victorious in the forthcoming PDP Primary Elections and in the State. He emphasized that the contributions, commitments and achievements of the PDP Aspirant is second to none.

He was earlier hosted by the Son of the Monarch and a top PDP stakeholder Chinedu Orizu, who passionately assured the Orumba born Philanthropist of his unalloyed support to ensure his victory at the primaries and also the next emerging Governor of Anambra state.

However, Dr. Godwin Maduka is in the pole position to clinch the party tickets following the huge followers and endorsement he has attracted ahead of the Election, with regards to his visionary mandates, extensive development ideologies and strategic infrastructural advancement for the state, especially as Pundits have tipped him to deliver the Governorship to PDP even given the ticket.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/06/anambra-pdp-guber-primary-nigerias-oldest-monarch-igwe-orizu-receives-blesses-maduka/