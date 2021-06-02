‘Any Army Sent To South-East Will Die There’ – Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to the threat of President Muhammadu Buhari to shock Igbos with his civil war experience.

Mr Buhari had on Tuesday proclaim that he will deal with hoodlums destroying state infrastructure in the South-East region in no distant time.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” he added.

His comments irked Nigerians who said he is threatening to commit genocide against one of the major tribes in the country.

Known for their usual violations of human rights and crimes against humanity, most Nigerians are of the opinion that the soldiers will extra-judicial kill innocent civilians going by the president’s recent directive of shoot-at-sight.

While the secessionist group has denied being responsible for the attacks, its militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) are said to be in the bush rooting out violent herdsmen.

Reacting to the remarks of the Nigerian leader is Nnamdi Kanu who leads the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Kanu, who escaped being assassinated in 2017 by the military when they laid a siege at his Afaraukwu residence in Umuahia, Abia State, says he will not respond to the president who he had previously claimed was death.

In a Twitter post Wednesday morning, he told the president’s spokesmen that none of soldiers sent to the east will return alive.

“It’s not for the living to respond to the dead but given the lack of reasoning prevalent in the #Zoo Nigeria, I wish to assure @GarShehu, the Jihadi midget @elrufai & that Fulani lapdog Femi Adesina that any army they send to #Biafraland will die there. None will return alive,” he tweeted.



