APC Dismisses Obaseki’s Sedition Threat Against 14 Absentee Lawmakers

The Chairman of the Edo State All Progressives Congress, Col David Imuse (retd), has dismissed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s plan to sue 14 House of Assembly members-elect, noting that It is either the governor does not understand the burden of the office or just delights in playing to the gallery.

In a statement on Sunday, the APC chairman said it was disheartening to hear the pronouncement of the governor on the 14 lawmakers.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to news reports credited to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, with a plan to press treason and sedition charges against the 14 elected Edo APC lawmakers.

“The governor was quoted as saying that he might press sedition and treason charges against these elected members of the State House of Assembly.

“It is rather disheartening that a man trusted with the leadership position of a state governor like Mr Obaseki, either does not understand the burden of the office or just delights in playing to the gallery for the fun of it.

“These 14 APC members are people who were denied a lawful and normal inauguration because the governor favoured a nocturnal event with only nine of those he anointed.”

He added, “Truth be said, while the matter can actually and will ultimately be resolved by the courts, it is in the overall interest of the 14 Edo constituencies and for posterity sake, that the ball is now in Mr Obaseki’s court. This is the issue and not treason and sedition, which has no basis.”

https://punchng.com/apc-dismisses-obasekis-sedition-threat-against-14-absentee-lawmakers/