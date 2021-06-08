APC Rakes In ₦315m From Anambra Governorship Aspirants

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has raked in N315 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to aspirants jostling for the party’s Governorship ticket for the November 6 Anambra State Governorship election.

At the close of sales and submission of nomination and expression of interest forms on Tuesday, The Nation gathered that 14 aspirants purchased the N22.5 million forms.

The Nation gathered further that, despite the 50 percent waiver given to prospective female aspirants, none showed up to purchase or signified intention to contest for the state prime office.

Unlike the 2017 Governorship election when over twenty aspirants bought the nomination and expression of interest forms. At a point the party leadership expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude towards the sale of the form.

The timetable and schedule of activities earlier released by the party showed the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms which started April 16, will climaxed with the party primary slated for Saturday June 26.

The 14 aspirants to be screened for eligibility include Sen. (Dr.) Emmanuel Andy Uba, Dr. George Nnadubem Moghalu, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo and Sir. Azuka Okwuosa.

