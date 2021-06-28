Appeal Court Gets 18 New Justices (Names, Pictures)

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad has sworn-in 18 new justices for Court of Appeal.

The oath taking ceremony held at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja, the nation’s capital.



AIT

It can be recalled that the National Judicial Council, under the Chairmanship of Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 94th Meeting held on 17 to 18 March, 2021, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, amongst others, the following Justices for appointment as Justices of the Federal Court of Appeal.

i) Hon. Justice Bature Isah Gafai

ii) Hon. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo

iii) Hon. Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez

iv) Hon. Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir

v) Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale

vi) Hon. Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili

vii) Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed

viii) Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma

ix) Hon. Justice Danlami Zama Senchi

x) Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar

xi) Hon. Justice Hassan Muslim Sule

xii) Hon. Justice Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu

xiii) Hon. Justice Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen

xiv) Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi

xv) Hon. Justice Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck

xvi) Hon. Justice Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke

xvii) Hon. Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe

xviii) Hon. Justice Bola Samuel Ademola

President Buhari approved the appointments on April 22, 2021.

A Federal High Court sitting in Maitama Abuja, had struck out a case alleging marginalisation of the South-East in the appointment of the said judges.

Presiding judge Inyang Ekwo held on June 25, the incorporated trustees of Alaigbo Development Foundation, which filed the suit, lacked competence to appear before the court (locus standi).

They had alleged that Igbos were shortchanged in the recent appointment with just one slot.

The defendants were the National Judicial Council, Federal Judicial Service Commission, President of the Court of Appeal, Federal Character Commission and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The swearing-in was earlier scheduled for April 29 but postponed following the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) strike.

*Picture inlet: Pictures of the only 2 females amongst the 18 – Justices O O Goodluck (L) & A A I Banjoko (R)