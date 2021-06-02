Applied For 188 Jobs On Linkedin, No One Clicked – I’m Done Searching!

Within a year, I’ve applied for 188 jobs on LinkedIn. Some I was called for test and interviews, some I was never called. None of them gave me a job. There are some I applied via mail, not LinkedIn “easy apply”……so it should be over 200.

The last one was with a Yoruba company in Lagos. I applied via LinkedIn. I passed through 3 interview processes. The 4th was with the MD/CEO( Yoruba aged and titled man). He practically told me I am omo ibo(ibo man) and that I don’t have the passport.

I’m officially done searching for jobs!!!

I’m throwing in the towel!