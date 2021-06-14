Armed Bandits Kill 12 People In Sokoto State (Photos)

Suspected bandits have killed 12 people at Maikujera in Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said the incident happened around 4:30pm on Thursday.

According to him, 12 people were killed by the assailants.

He, however, said that nobody was abducted by the bandits.

Meanwhile, some gunmen suspected to be bandits were said to have blocked Sokoto-Gusau road on Sunday.

A motorist, who was among the people trapped, told Daily Trust that the gunmen blocked portion between Bimasa and Lambar Bakura and operated for almost two hours.

“Many of travellers had to stop at Bimasa until the bandits left,” he said

However, ASP Abubakar could not confirm the attack.



