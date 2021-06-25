Residents of Olopa Estate, Ofatedo Area, Egbedore local government of Osun State are in a state of fear following a letter by an armed robbery gang.

In the handwritten notice, which was written in both English and Yoruba languages, the suspected armed robbers demanded the sum of N20 million from the residents to avert a likely armed robbery operation in the area.

The notice which reads, “Notice, this is to inform you that, we, thieves are coming to rob every house in your community or you should contribute the sum of N20 million and keep it with your community Chairman for us to pick up when we come.

“We are coming with full force and we will kill any of your securities that intend to disturb us.”

Meanwhile, security outfits in Osun said they were already on top of the situation.

In a message sent to DAILY POST by Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Osun Command, the command assured the residents not to entertain any fear as the police were fully prepared to deal decisively with the threat.

She stated that the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode had encouraged residents to report any strange movement in their communities to the nearest police formation or access the Osun Police Control Room numbers via 08039537995 and 08123823981.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/25/armed-robbers-write-osun-community-demand-n20-million/amp/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true