Army, Gunmen Clash In Abia Communities

There is ongoing heavy gun battle between soldiers of 14 Brigade, Army Headquarters, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Barracks, Ohafia and unknown gunmen in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Information gathered has it that the fierce exchange of gunfire between the gunmen and soldiers has caused an exodus of residents and indigenes of Elu, Amangwu, Ebem and Amaekpu, Ohafia LGA from their respective communities to neighbouring villages in order to avoid being caught up in the crossfire.

Unconfirmed reports have it that six soldiers and a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been reportedly killed in the melee.

The villagers are calling on Senator Orji Kalu, Senate Chief Whip and others State and National Assembly members to come to their aides.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity stated that many male youths in the community who feared being innocently whisked away by soldiers and other security agents have left their homes in the village for another place of safety in the state.

“We learnt that some boys believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) came to the popular Ebem motor park and started shooting and later left.

“Soldiers from 14 Brigade Ohafia whose command headquarters is located in the area later came and went after them.

“We learnt that the unknown gunmen killed six soldiers and since that time, it is hell on earth. There have been sporadic gunshots from all corners.

“Marriages ceremonies billed to take place any time soon have been shifted indefinitely. We learnt that at Elu, soldiers went to the market and started pursuing people.

“A lot of houses have been burnt at Amangwu Ohafia community. They said that members of ESN were using the houses as their hideout; that I can’t validate. You need to call anyone from Amangwu to validate such claims. But what I can tell you right now is that Ohafia is on fire,” said the source.

Army spokesman, Capt Dauda Illiya could not take calls placed to his mobile line, while the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna could not confirm the report.

According to Ogbonna, he is yet to be informed of such development in Ohafia LGA.

https://independent.ng/breaking-army-gunmen-clash-in-abia-communities/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter