Army Replies Gumi’s Allegations Of Military Supporting Bandits

The Nigerian Army has reacted to the claims by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi that the Nigerian military was colluding with bandits responsible for various crimes and atrocities across the country.

The Islamic scholar made the allegations when he featured on ARISE TV Morning Show on Wednesday.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations in a statement condemned Gumi’s allegation.

Nwachukwu said the military arm has conducted its constitutional responsibilities in the most professional manner in line with global best practices of adherence to the rules of engagement and protection of fundamental human rights.

