Asian Man Slaps A Nigerian Woman In Lagos, Angry Youths Almost Lynched Him

A foreigner from an Asian country has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for slapping a Nigerian woman.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening in Abule Egba area of Lagos.

The eyewitness filmed the incident as angry youths almost lynched the foreigner if not for the intervention of three policemen who rescued him.

According to one of the persons present at the scene in a video, he said, “That’s the foreigner that slapped a black woman in Nigeria. He’s a criminal. He’s supposed to be handcuffed. A white man beating a woman in Nigeria.”

While the cause of the assault could not be ascertained, the man was whisked away by the policemen on a motorcycle.

This comes barely two weeks that a video of a Chinese man attacking a Sierra Leonean on a mining site went viral.

The Chinese miner was filmed attacking a Sierra Leonean Safety Officer with a rod on a mining site in Sierra Leone.

The incident happened at the Tonkolili Iron Ore mine on June 6, 2021.

The video started with the Chinese miner scolding one of the staff members, who is a local. He then spat on the floor directly in front of the man in derision.

The man then called him out for this, saying: “Get out. Out of this place man.”

The Chinese man then walked to the Sierra Leonean Safety Officer and began pointing at him while scolding. Suddenly, he slapped the documents the man had in his hands and a fight broke out.

The Chinese man was duly fired by his company, China Railway Seventh Group.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/24/police-save-asian-man-being-lynched-angry-youths-after-slapping-woman-lagos