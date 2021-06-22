At What Point Is It Too Late To Back Out After Accepting A Job Offer?

Adepetun Robert Kehinde

Technically speaking, you are free to back out at any point right up until the job is expected to begin. But the more important questions are how they will react to your backing out and the impression you’ll be sending.

If you were to back out earlier, it would give the company enough time to extend an offer to their second or third choice. So they will have time to run with an alternate to substitute for your dropping out. But if you hit them at the last minute, now you’re leaving them in a tough position because it’s too late to have a substitute come in. And that will make them pretty upset and angry at you! So you would have burned a bridge with them by not giving them time to deal with the situation. And the message is you “played games” with them.

The exception to backing out at the last minute would be a perfectly acceptable “emergency.” For example, you were involved in a terrible accident and are hospitalized or laid-up and unable to start work. While the company won’t be pleased, they will also be understanding that you don’t have a choice here. So it’s not your fault you’re incapacitated.

Thus, backing out of a job offer is something you need to consider very carefully!

Shared from Bogger.