Atiku Reacts To Federal Government’s Ban On Twitter

Former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has subtely reacted to a ban on social media platform, Twitter by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

On Friday evening, the Nigerian government announced that it will be suspending all Twitter operations in Nigeria. This development is coming a day after the platform deleted a tweet and a video from the President’s official handle.

President Buhari had issued a tweet threatening genocidal violence on the South-East over its rising Insecurity. Reacting to the suspension, Atiku tweeted;

“Hopefully, this isn’t my last tweet. #smile”



https://politicsnigeria.com/atiku-reacts-to-president-buharis-ban-on-twitter/