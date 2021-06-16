Atiku & Wife Host Dr Maduka Ahead Of Anambra PDP Primaries (Video, Pics)

Ahead Of Anambra PDP Guber Primary: Atiku Hosts Maduka In Abuja

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq4f47hm3eg

Barely few weeks to the Anambra governorship Primary, leading governorship aspirant of the party, Dr. Godwin Maduka, was guest of Mrs.Amina Titi Abubakar, wife of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku in Abuja at the weekend.

The visit was in fulfilment of Dr. Maduka’s promise to visit the Atikus after the wife of the former Vice President had led officials of her NGO, WOTCLEF, to visit Dr. Maduka in the United States.

The Orumba born medical practitioner, had during Mrs Atiku’s visit to the U.S, took her and her WOTCLEF team on inspection of his State of the art world class hospitals in the U.S

WOTCLEF is an NGO of the wife of the former Vice President, committed to the eradication of trafficking of persons, child labour and violent abuses of the rights of women and society, with focus on trafficking, Child labour, abuse of the rights of women, children and HIV/AIDS.

Dr.Maduka is the founder of world renowned Las Vegas Pain Institute,in Las Vegas, U.S.

Maduka and the Atikus enjoy strong relationship which dates back many years ago.

Speaking during his visit to the Atikus, at the weekend in Abuja, Maduka, who was warmly received on arrival by wife of the former Vice President, commended the great works of Mrs. Abubakar and her WOTCLEF team.

He pledged to identify and support the objectives of the organization, which is “Humanity First”

In her response, Mrs Atiku eulogized Dr.Maduka, and prayed for the success of his governorship ambition.

Dr. Maduka was accompanied on the visit by Chairman of his Campaign Organization, Sir Nwabueze Ezeani (Nwataanayoeze).

https://www.abujapress.com/2021/06/ahead-of-anambra-pdp-guber-primary.html