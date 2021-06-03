Aziegbemi Insists He Is Still Chairman Of Edo PDP Despite Reported Suspension

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6582987/tony-aziegbemi-edo-pdp-chairman

The crisis rocking the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a different dimension as two-thirds of the state working committee of the party has asked the Chairman of the state PDP, Tony Aziegbemi to step aside.

According to a statement made available to ait.live by the state publicity secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare the decision is to pave way for proper investigation into allegations of gross misconduct levied against Tony Aziegbemi.

The latest development is the fallout of a meeting of the State Working Committee at the state party secretariat on Tuesday, 1 June 2021 where the two-thirds majority of members resolved in a motion that the state chairman Tony Aziegbemi should be suspended from his position.

The statement further reads Harrison Omagbon will act in his place until the determination of the allegations brought against him.

The Edo state PDP exco has also constituted a three man Investigative Committee headed by the State Legal Adviser Barrister Arthur Esene, with a mandate to report back to the Working Committee within one week. Other members of the Committee are Mrs. Linsdale Tes Sorae the State Woman Leader and Dr. Wilson Imongan, State Auditor.

Nehikhare went further to say that the suspended state chairman, Tony Aziegbemi has been roped and entangled by his actions and inactions in the management of the affairs of the party.

Reacting to the said suspension via telephone chat with ait.live the man in the eye of the storm Tony Aziegbemi said he remains the state chairman of Edo PDP, describing the statement on circulation by the state publicity secretary as fake news.

Aziegbemi said no such decision was taken at the last state executive meeting held on June 1 2021.

https://ait.live/aziegbemi-insists-he-is-still-chairman-of-edo-pdp-despite-alleged-suspension/