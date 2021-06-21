BA Diverts Flights To Abuja Over “Infrastructure Issues” At Lagos Airport

British Airways diverts flights to Abuja over ‘infrastructure issues’ at Lagos airport

by Aderemi Ojekunle

British Airways (BA) diverted its Lagos-bound flights to Abuja airport over ‘non-functional runway lights’ at the Lagos airport.

In a message sent to its passengers on Friday, BA said it was due to local ‘infrastructure issues’ in Lagos.

“BA075 Lagos – We’re very sorry your flight to Lagos had to divert to Abuja due to local infrastructure issues in Lagos. Your new estimated departure time is on 19th June at 12:00 local time, arriving into Lagos at around 13:30 local time,” a statement from BA to customers, reads

“Transport from the hotel will depart for the airport at 08:00 local time. Please continue to check ba.com/flight status.”

It was gathered that the runway lights of the international wing of the Lagos airport were bad, causing issues for flights inbound Lagos.

The development forced BA to redirect its flight to Abuja.

An official at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport told TheCable that the runway lights had been fixed.

“The lights had been fixed. Flights can now land,” she said.



https://www.thecable.ng/british-airways-diverts-flights-to-abuja-over-infrastructure-issues-at-lagos-airport