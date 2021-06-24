Baba Ijesha Arrives At The Lagos State Special Offences Court In Ikeja (Photos)

Alleged sexual assault: Baba Ijesha arrived the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja this morning June 24 where his bail application would be heard by the court.
Watch video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNQ4v4fjlkY
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQgCOm7AQOx/?utm_medium=copy_link
Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly defiling the foster daughter of comedian, Princess.
He is dressed in a white hooded jacket and a mask as he arrived in court in a Black Maria.
Also in court was comedienne, Adekola Adekanya popularly called Princess