Baba Ijesha Arrives At The Lagos State Special Offences Court In Ikeja (Photos)

Alleged sexual assault: Baba Ijesha arrived the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja this morning June 24 where his bail application would be heard by the court.

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly defiling the foster daughter of comedian, Princess.

He is dressed in a white hooded jacket and a mask as he arrived in court in a Black Maria.

Also in court was comedienne, Adekola Adekanya popularly called Princess