Baba Ijesha In Court Today, Holds Christian Book, Pleads Not Guilty

As the hearing of a sexual assault case involving popular nolly-wood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also addressed as Baba Ijesha, commences in court on Wednesday, tightly held in his hand is a copy of a popular Christian book.

The 96-page book titled “How to thrive in perilous times” was authored by Happy Caldwell, late American pastor and author. In the book, Caldwell revealed how to live in victory regardless of circumstances – by knowing God’s promises of provision and protection and releasing your faith to receive.

“Jesus says in Matthew 24 that when troubling times come, you are to be wary of religious deception and to keep your heart from worry. Instead, stay close to God through prayer, fellowship, and the Word – trust Him to take care of you. In the book of Timothy, the Apostle Paul counsels believers to continue in the things they have learned and to know what the Word of God promises them.

By strengthening themselves in these four areas, believers can prosper even when trouble is all around them: Believers who know their Lord and learn to follow after the peace in their heart can avoid trouble. By faith, they can rise above the faulty world system of health, finances, and success, and prosper with the favor of God,” excerpts from the book read.

POLITICS NIGERIA learnt that the embattled actor appeared at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State following the incident reported in April.

The Lagos State Police Command had arrested him for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl under the watch of popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, popularly known as Princess.The case has been stalled due to the industrial action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria.

Although he was granted police bail, Omiyinka could not get a civil servant to stand as a surety for him.

The bail condition included two relatives of Baba Ijesha, one civil servant of grade 16 and a refundable sum of N500,000 to be paid into the Lagos High court account, this newspaper gathered.

UPDATE: He has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.



