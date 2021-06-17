‘Baba Ijesha Never Had Sex With The Girl At Any Time’ – Actor Yomi Fabiyi (Pix)

Baba Ijesha never had sex with the girl at any time- actor Yomi Fabiyi

In a post shared on his IG page after the arraignment of Baba Ijesha on Wednesday June 16, Yomi continued to call for the prosecution of the adults who staged the recapturing of the actor allegedly defiling the 14 year old foster daughter of Princess

“The POLICE are so honest in this case that they filed the case of Baba ljesha to a MAGISTRATE COURT with Sexual Assault charges only. At least, it is the Police that did investigation.

The Police took a stand that they cannot charge the suspect with a crime they have no evidence especially when the girl said repeatedly BABA IJESHA never had sex with her. Baba ljesha NEVER had sex with the girl at an time.” – Yomi Fabiyi