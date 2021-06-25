Baba Ijesha: “Nollywood Actresses Have Sex Freely” – Actor Olofa Ina Blasts Iyabo Ojo

Veteran actor, Deji Aderemi a.k.a. Baba Olofa Ina has attacked Nollywood actresses and the accusers of Baba Ijesha, real name Olarenwaju Oyiminka.

On Tuesday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State, Special Offences Court in Ikeja granted a N2 million bail to the actor.

Baba Ijesha is also expected to produce two sureties, with one mandatorily being a blood relative and the other, a lawyer.

The embattled thespian faces a six-count charge bordering on the indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, among others.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Olofa Ina alleged that there was a deliberate plot to nail Baba Ijesha.

”I’m in court because they said somebody slept with someone. This is a normal thing in our industry. If this person has done something wrong, they should reprimand him rather than false accusations.

There is no successful actress that would say that she has not been slept with in the industry before. They now planned for him.

“I know it will never be well with them. They turned another person’s child into a prisoner. Because of what? They laid a false allegation against him.

“These are the same people that he has eaten with before. How come they are now laying such an allegation on him?

”I called Iyabo Ojo and said I want her to forget the case. Iyabo asked if I would like such a thing to happen to my daughter and she hung up.”

The popular Yoruba actor added that Damiloa Adekoya (Princess), who first accused Baba Ijesha publicly, hasn’t been vocal like Iyabo Ojo.

