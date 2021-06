Connect on Linked in

Actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha, will be arraigned at the Magistrate Court 1, Yaba, today June 16, by 9am.

The actor was arrested in April for allegedly defiling the foster daughter of actress,/comedienne, Princess.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/update-baba-ijesha-to-be-arraigned-in-court-today.html