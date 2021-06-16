Bakassi Boys Return To Awka, Anambra State (Video)

There are growing concerns over the suspected return of a disbanded security group, ‘Bakassi Boys’ to the streets of Awka, in Anambra State on Monday.

It is not clear who is behind the group

But with the growing insecurity, the resurgence of the dreaded outfit in the southeastern region, might compound the already vexing situation.

The dreaded ‘Bakassi Boys’ vigilante group, who engaged in jungle justice in Anambra State during the time of former governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, allegedly resurfaced after two decades to crush cultists and other criminals.

It was gathered that the group was seen moving around the state capital in two vans, singing and warning criminals to stay away from the area

Reports stated that the boys, who came mainly from alleged “cult groups” have taken over Awka town in recent times without any response from the police or the state government.

The police in Awka, seems not to know about the activities of the group. But the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, expressed the willingness of the command to work with any stakeholder in ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h67bcjTS4xo