Bashir Ahmad Hints At Zamfara’s Governor’s Defection To APC

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on New Media, has confirmed the defection of Governor Bello Metawalle of Zamfara State to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Metawalle, a governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), TODAY POLITICS learnt will formally join the ruling party on Tuesday, after months of denial.

“So Zamfara is back home!,” Mr Ahmad said on Facebook early Sunday morning, adding, “Welcome Matawalle.”

His defection comes barely a month after his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, dumped the party on whose platform he elected and re-elected.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State began the gale of opposition governors defecting to the ruling party this year.



