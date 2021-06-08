Batch-C1: FG Shortlists 500,000 Applicants For N-Power Program

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS DISASTER MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT SADIYA UMAR FAROUQ ON PROGRESS OF THE NATIONAL

1. On the 11th of March 2021, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development launched the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), for the Batch C applicants who were requested to urgently update their personal information and subsequently, take an online test via the NASIMS Portal.

2. By the 3rd week of May 2021, over 1.8 million Nigerians successfully updated their records and took the compulsory online test.

3. Further screening was undertaken and a short-list of 550,000 applicants qualified for the final selection to engage 500,000 nationwide to serve as the first stream of the N-Power Batch C programme. This is the Batch C1. The second batch of another 500,000 will subsequently be made in line with Mr President’s directive to engage 1,000,000 beneficiaries under the Batch C.

4. The 550,000 short-listed applicants are being individually contacted via their e-mail addresses provided and are first advised to check and then immediately log on to the NASIMS self-service portal and enrol their biometric data to qualify for final selection.

5. In the e-mail notifications sent to all short-listed applicants, detailed instructions on next steps are provided.

6. Additionally, applicants are invited to please call the dedicated NASIMS, N-Power helplines on 0188883410 or 08176551162 or send an email to support.npower@nasims.gov.ng for further enquiries on their application status and any other questions they may have. They must ensure that they keep their application details handy to ensure hitch free communication with the call centre desk.

https://www.sunshinetruthng.com/batch-c1-fg-shortlists-500000-applicants-for-n-power-program/?fbclid=IwAR1lkGGJJptauCqrSkljrMTA_u0zxMBusrPYnJBGcER0iKHG0viNvXXGXeA