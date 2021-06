Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has dissolved his cabinet.

Besides the Commissioners relieved of their appointments, the dissolution affects the secretary to the state government (SSG), chief of staff to the governor and some special advisers.

The governor in a statement made available to journalists through his special adviser on media, Muktar Gidado, said the decision is with immediate effect.



https://leadership.ng/breaking-bauchi-governor-dissolves-cabinet/amp/?__twitter_impression=true