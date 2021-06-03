Bayelsa Governor Disowns Aide Arrested For Incitement

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6583336/dss-arrests-bayelsa-governors-aide

The Bayelsa State government has denied a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on new media, Bodmas Kemepadei, after he was arrested by the DSS for making inciting statements against President Muhammadu Buhari.

POLITICS NIGERIA exclusively reported that the DSS arrested Kemepadei on Tuesday in Yenogoa. In response to the development, the Bayelsa state government disclosed that he was only speaking for himself.

A statement signed by the Director, New Media Bayelsa State Government, Kola Oredipe, and sent to POLITICS NIGERIA, read;

“Our attention has been drawn to the arrest of Mr. Bodmas Kemepadei by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged inciting posts on the social media against President Muhammadu Buhari. Let it be clear that Kemepadei lacks the authority to speak directly for His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State.”

“Kemepadei, a known blogger, film editor and online reporter, was appointed into the Bayelsa State Government New Media Team as a Special Assistant on New Media and works under the direct supervision of the Director, New Media, who coordinates all government new media activities.”

“Kemepadei, in the said video and other posts, must have obviously spoken as a private citizen and not as a government official because the Governor could never have authorised such comments against Mr. President.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-bayelsa-governor-disowns-aide-arrested-for-inciting-nigerians/