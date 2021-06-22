BBNaija’s Vee Set To Drop Debut EP ‘Young And Reckless’

BBNaija reality star and singer, Adeleye ‘Vee’ Victoria, has revealed that she is cooking up something in the studio,Igbere TV reports.

Via Twitter, the 23-year-old singer said that she is set to release her debut Extended Play (EP) which she titled ‘Young and Reckless’.

She simply wrote: ‘Young and Reckless out soon! A whole beautiful project’.



Although she did not set a specific date, her fans are highly anticipating it.

Recall that Vee dropped her debut single ‘Show’, produced by Pheelz, in December 2020. She had earlier shared the news on her social media page by showing off the cover art for the new single.

The song has garnered over 1 million streams on Audiomack.

Also in December, she disclosed that she intends to have music collaboration with fellow housemate and winner of BBNaija Lockdown, Laycon.

Vee was born and raised in London. She decided not to go to university so that she could build a career in music.