Good evening everyone, My name is Omor, am from Edo by father and Delta by mom, I was having this argument with some of my friends who have travelled and lived in Benin city and Asaba city, we want to know which of the city has more job opportunities for young nigerians in terms of hustling and also job opportunities for graduate and nongraduate, which do you guys prefer to travel to..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print