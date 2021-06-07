Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6588627/benin-couple-stranded-registrar-travels

The Federal Government has sanctioned Ozuruonye Chukuma, the Registrar of Benin Federal Marriage Registry.

The government is furious about what was described as gross negligence, absence from duty without leave, and acts unbecoming of a public officer – all in negation of the public service rules.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Principal Registrar of Marriages in Nigeria, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, announced the disciplinary action.

In a statement by Mrs. M. Soyinka-Onijala, Director Citizenship and Business, Belgore said the decision was in line with the ethics of the Civil Service which encourages diligence and discipline for public officers.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others who are careless with their official duties,” the official noted.

Belgore ordered that Chukuma be relieved of his duties as a Federal Marriage Registrar in Benin.

Chukuma has been recalled to the Headquarters in Abuja immediately, pending the conclusion of investigation.

The media reported that the officer was not at his duty post to carry out his statutory role on Friday May 28, 2021.

An intending couple and members of their families were at the Marriage Registry for the event, but the Registrar was not on ground to conduct the marriage.

Belgore added that Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola has warned Federal Marriage Registrars who handle their official duties with levity to desist from such acts or be ready to face the music.

The Ministry tendered an apology to the couple, Mr. Abel Ugiagbe, Miss Marian Obire and their relations who were made to face disappointment on the day of their celebration.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/07/benin-marriage-registrar-recalled-over-absence-from-duty/