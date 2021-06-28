BET Awards: Burna Boy Wins Best International Act For The Third Time (Video)

Nigerian music star, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has won the Best International Act at the BET Awards for the third time, Newspremises has learnt.

The singer was nominated in the category alongside Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK), Youssoupha (France).

Burna Boy was announced as winner of the category at the event which took place on the 27th of June 2021.

Watch a video of the singer with his award below……

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt-gPhUga04

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/burna-boy-wins-best-international-act-at-bet-awards-for-the-third-time-video/