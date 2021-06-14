‘Biafra Is Your Only Source Of Income’ — Asari Dokubo Blasts Nnamdi Kanu

‘Biafra is your source of income’ — Asari Dokubo tackles Nnamdi Kanu over ‘N20m gift’

Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), has accused Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), of turning the Biafran struggle into a business.

Dokubo, who made the allegation in a new video, accused Kanu of diverting funds meant for the Biafran struggle.

Both activists have been at loggerheads with each other over the quest for Biafra — the very cause that unites them.

The cold war between them resulted in the formation of the Biafra Customary Government (BCG) which Dokubo announced in March, with himself as the head.

“How is that an audited account? Why do Igbo people allow you, a conman, to be conning them? Igbos, you have to rise. He wants to destroy Onyeama. He wants to destroy Ekweremadu. He wants to destroy everybody and the Igbo people are keeping quiet.

“Biafra is your business now, you have no other avenue for gainful income. It is a pity how Igbo people have fallen for this evil, but your time is up.”

He further told Kanu that the offence the IPOB leader committed will be his nemesis, adding: “I am out for you. And I will get you.”

“I just asked that our people be allowed to vote and you sent your dogs. I’ve broken their teeth,” he said.

“Nnamdi Kanu, I’m not in your category but for this, I will surely bring you down. I will destroy this evil empire that is working as a hindrance to the restoration of Biafra.”



https://www.thecable.ng/biafra-is-your-source-of-income-asari-dokubo-tackles-nnamdi-kanu-over-n20m-gift