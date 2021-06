Former presidential candidate, Adamu Garba has taken to social media to compare the ‘map of Biafra’ to that of Borno state.

Observe the so-called map of Biafra inside Borno State. Less than half of Borno.

Terrorist Nnamdi Kanu and his goons are hell-bent on burning that small region to control it, for the shear failed attempts at hating the North.

I wonder where he planned to keep his refugees.



https://mobile.twitter.com/adamugarba/status/1399732267635838977