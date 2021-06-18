Billionaire’s Daughter, Biola Okoya Visits Her Son’s Graveyard (Video)

Biola Okoya, daughter of billionaire businessman, Rasaq Okoya, on Thursday, June 17, paid a visit to the graveside of her son, Ayodeji Akinwande Modupe-Johnson, to mark his first death anniversary, IgbereTV reports.

Her son, Ayodeji died on Friday, June 12, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 24 years old.

The worried mum recounted how he was always praying to God to make everyone wake up alive the next day, She prayed for his soul to continue to rest in peace. She also launched a foundation in his honor, Akinwande Sickle Cell Foundation, that will help to cater for sickle cell patients.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2to1Yq2Lu2M

https://igberetvnews.com/1393340/biola-okoya-visits-sons-graveyard-mark-1st-death-anniversary-video/