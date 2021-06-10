Bishop Kukah Visits Senate Chief Whip, OrJi Kalu (Photos)

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, ABN TV reports.

Kukah, a tireless and fearless advocate for justice, democracy, and human development arrived at Kalu’s home at 7 pm and proceeded for a private meeting that lasted for almost more than hour.

Details of the meeting as the time of filing this report was yet unknown.

Prior to departure, the revered Bishop prayed for Kalu and his entire household.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/bishop-kukah-visits-senate-chief-whip-kalu-photos/