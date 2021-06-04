Black Friday In Awka: Lorry Kills 8 Hawkers, Irate Youths Burn Lorry-Load Of Cows

It was black Friday in Awka, Anambra State as about eight children hawking wares at Kwata flyover junction in Awka, Anambra State were killed by a lorry carrying cows.

Irate youths who were irked by the development also quickly mobilized and set ablaze the lorry, including the cow, burning them to death.

A source said the accident happened when a truck which was conveying cattle to an unknown location lost its break while descending the Kwata junction slope, knocking down eight hawkers and injuring four occupants of two other SUV cars, which were all mangled.

The incident which happened about 2pm attracted irate youths, who burnt down the truck and the cattle, resisting attempts to free the cattle before setting ablaze the truck.

Our source was, however, unable to say if the driver of the truck and the truck attendant were spared.

As of the time of filling this report, irate youths have defied attempt by the Anambra State Fire Service to put off the fire on the truck.

The multiple accident has also caused traffic gridlock in many areas in Awka.

Meanwhile, there was massive shooting in the area by military personnel to disperse irate youths who stopped attempts to tow the truck off the road to make way for free flow of traffic.

The shooting in the area caused residents and even motorists to abandon their vehicles and flee for their lives.

Attempt to speak to the Anambra State Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga for confirmation on the actual number of casualties was not possible as his phone indicated that it was switched off.



