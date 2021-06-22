Blacksmiths Going On Strike Over High Cost Of Materials

The Kwara chapter of the blacksmiths, welders, iron benders, and metal technicians association of Nigeria, on Tuesday, began a three-day warning strike over high cost of materials.

Oyinloye Azeez-Ajani, chairman of the state chapter of the association, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara capital.

Speaking to NAN, he said at least 7,500 members of the association, across the 16 council areas of the state, had agreed to the decision.

Azeez-Ajani, who lamented the challenges faced by members in terms of catering for themselves and their families, said the strike became necessary as a result of the high cost of materials for their work.

According to the chairman, “an iron which was sold for N500 now sells for N1,500; a consignment of iron which sold for N280,000 now goes for N370,000, while a plate of iron which was formerly sold for N8,000 now costs N36,000”.

The chairman appealed to the federal government to look into the situation, by creating a favourable environment for blacksmiths to thrive.

The industrial action is said to have paralysed the activities of the construction industry across the state.

Executive members of the association were also said to have moved round the state to ensure compliance.



