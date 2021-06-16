Bobrisky Gifts His Father A Lexus Jeep On His Birthday (Photos, Video)

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media handles to celebrate his father’s birthday today June 15, and he also gifted his father a Lexus SUV to celebrate his new age, IgbereTV reports.

The crossdresser also gave his father other gifts including a cake and money.

He shared photos of his dad and the car He wrote;

“Is my dad birthday today !!! So I ordered dis clean machine from @datboi_autos to surprise him today. Thanks @royalhugssurprises for going to deliver his car for me. Your service is lit
Happy birthday daddy, may you live long for me. I can’t wait to continue spoiling you”
