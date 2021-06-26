Boko Haram Attempts To Take Over Air Force Base In Kaduna

Boko Haram, an Islamic extremist group, has tried to take over the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna on Saturday morning, FIJ has learnt.

An Air Force offiicial told FIJ that as of 6 am on Saturday, a gunfight between the terrorists and military personnel that lasted for close to two hours was ongoing. The terrorists had attacked the base from the back side. The Air Force base, which is large in expanse, is susceptible to being porous.

This attack comes two days after herdsmen went to a Nigerian Army barracks in Jaji, Kaduna, and stole cows. It is unconfirmed whether there were human casualties, but sporadic shootings were reported.



Foundation for Investigative Journalism