Boko Haram & ISWAP Forge Alliance, Threaten Havoc Against ‘Unbelievers’

Following the death of the factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau, who reportedly blew up himself to avoid being captured by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP ) fighters, Boko Haram fighters have formed an alliance with commanders of ISWAP.

The reunion announced in a viral video which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Saturday in Maiduguri, shows the Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders placing their palms on top of each other chanting words of solidarity as a sign of new alliance.

In the about 13-minute video, the terrorists of both camps pledged their allegiance to one Aba Ibrahim Al-Hashimiyil AlKhuraishi, whom they unanimously ordained as ‘Khalifan Muslimai’, translated as “The Leader of all Muslims”.

Four insurgents, drawn from Boko Haram bloc and ISWAP sect, were seen in the clip pledging their loyalty to their new commander while speaking in Arabic, Hausa, English and Fulfulde respectively.

One of the speakers confirmed the report that intelligence services played critical roles in creating divisions in the camps of the terrorists when he claimed that the enemies succeeded in dividing them, but saying that they have now reunited for a common goal.

Thus, in the latest video released by Boko Haram, a terrorist who first spoke, extended his greeting to their new Leader, Khuraishi, thanking him for eventually bringing them together.

Pledging his loyalty, he said every member of Boko Haram and ISWAP should be happy that they are now united.

Another terrorist, while speaking in Hausa, greeted Al-Hashimiyil Khuraishi, assuring that he and his colleague-insurgents will not flout his orders and commandments.

He expressed delight that they are now back as one ‘indivisible entity’, after the mutual hatred that hitherto divided them, gave way.

Another ISWAP fighter, who was wielding a sophisticated gun hung on his neck, thundered: ”What is left now is Jihad. We will not stop fighting the unbelievers. All the unbelievers are now in trouble.”

According to the daredevil terrorist, every Boko Haram and ISWAP member must be ready to fight under the directive of their new leader, for them to survive and succeed.



