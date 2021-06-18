Boy Tied To A Metal Cross Begs For Mercy (Disturbing Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A heartbreaking video shows the moment a boy was brutally tortured while he foamed in the mouth and begged for mercy, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The boy was tied to a makeshift metal cross by a man who held an exposed electric wire.

The man then places the electric wire on the metal cross, causing the boy’s body to convulse as electric passes through the metal and shocks him, NaijaCover Observed.

The man continues doing this for a while, even as the boy keeps shaking due to the electric shock and begging for mercy.

The boy is heard saying “walahi” and some other muffled words as he begs for his life.

Others in the scene watch the brutal torture without trying to help. Some are seen laughing, while others were filming.

Towards the end of the video, the boy is seen shaking violently as the sparks from the metal cross fall on him. Finally, his head falls forward toward his chest.

It’s not clear if he survived the severe electric shocks.

Where this horrific torture took place is not known at the moment NaijaCover Is Filing This Report but Nigerians are circulating the video and asking for help to locate the perpetrator and also the victim.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQO46N1go38/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG