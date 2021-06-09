Brazilian Wife Cooks Her Husband’s Joystick In A Frying Pan After Killing Him (Pix)

Brazilian wife ‘COOKS her husband’s penis in a frying pan after killing him “in self-defence” and slicing it off when they argued about splitting up’

A woman has been arrested in Brazil on suspicion of killing her husband before cutting his penis off and cooking.

Dayane Cristina Rodrigues Machado, 33, was arrested by police in the Brazilian city of Sao Goncalo – across the Guanabara Bay from Rio de Janeiro – on of June 7.

Officers were called to the couple’s house in the neighbourhood of Santa Catarina and found the victim’s lifeless, naked and mutilated body inside.

He was identified only by his first name, Andre.

According to officers, his wife had cut off his penis and cooked it in soybean oil in a frying pan.

They believe the crime took place at around 4 am after the couple had argued about splitting up, according to reports.

The cops seized a kitchen knife from the scene believed to be the one she used to kill her husband with and subsequently dismember him.

Machado, who was arrested, has been charged with murder and corpse desecration.

According to reports, the couple were together for 10 years and had been separated for two years, but still continued to see each other on and off.

They have an eight-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter, and they ran a pizzeria together. It is not clear if the children were present at the time of the crime.



