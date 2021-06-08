‘Bringing A Mercedes From Lagos To Calabar And My Tough Ordeals”

It was 6:50 am in the morning when I called teddy that I was coming to Lagos to pick my cls up( I had paid for a thorough paint job to be meted out on the car)

I booked a flight from calabar to Lagos that same month for almost twice the normal fee!

Everything went smoothly from there and I spent the night at one of those hotels in the GRA axis of ikeja.

I went down to meet up with the paint guy, and I was impressed by what I saw.

I was assigned a driver by the company to drive the car down to calabar… “Na new car be this, drive carefully “ the driver was told, but it was the complete opposite of the instructions he was meted out to that he did.

Pothole upon pothole the car entered, and I was so mad that I couldn’t shout again.

The final straw that broke the camelback was when he entered two potholes at once along sapele road, and the tyres screeched and gave up.

The passenger side tyres tore like it was riddled with bullets, and it was a bushy area…..

We heard a siren blow and a police van ordered us not to park there that hoodlums kidnapped people there…

They had to follow us to the nearest filling station, which was thankfully near an army checkpoint.

The rims had given up too at that point ( rims wey I buy 250k)

I was so mad I couldn’t even talk to the driver again.

The policemen came down and asked what the problem was .. they offered to bring down the tyre and sorted things for us.

We had to sleep in the filling station that night for the car to be worked on the the next morning!

That particular night, without being signaled to come, 4 Warri boys helped us get new tyres and transported it to the car’s location without collecting money. I was shocked by the hospitality.

The next day, the boys again took me to where I’d get rims and everything for the car, which was beyond amazing.

I had to squeeze 3k to the supposed leader, as they refused to collect anything.

I got back to calabar yesterday afternoon, and I’m riddled with repairs worth 300k+

If you’re from delta, you guys rock! So much, as if it wasn’t for those guys, then my situation would have been