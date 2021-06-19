British Airways Plane’s Nose Collapses At Heathrow Airport (Photos, Video)

A BRITISH Airways plane’s nose has collapsed at Heathrow Airport – sparking chaos.

Footage shows dozens of emergency services at the scene of the incident, with the nose of the plane on the tarmac of the airport.

Fire engines, ambulances and police rushed to the airport with the extent of the damage to the plane not yet known.

The Boeing 787’s nose gear appeared to have collapsed, with pictures showing the airstairs attached to the BA jet.

Images appear to show that the front landing gear underneath the pilots cabin collapsed, leaving the plane at an angle.

A British Airways spokesman said: “A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand. As a freighter only aircraft there were no passengers on board.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter.”

Aerohub News posted online: “An unidentified (at present) British Airways Boeing 787 has suffered a nose gear collapse at London Heathrow Airport this morning.

“Extent of the damage is currently unknown. Further details will be reported once available.”

Flight tracking data shows the last route the plane flew was from Moscow to London landing just before 10.30pm Wednesday night.

It is thought that the aircraft was preparing for a cargo flight to Frankfurt when the incident happened.

British Airways have insisted that there will be no knock on effect to passengers because of the collapse.

It comes after the airline has been struggling over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but more than 100 countries could be cleared for quarantine-free summer breaks for Brits who have had both Covid jab doses.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15315017/british-airways-planes-nose-collapses-heathrow-passengers-face-delays/amp/