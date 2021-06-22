Buhari Appoints Malami, Fashola, Others To Engage Twitter Over Ban

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Federal Government’s Team to engage with Twitter over the recent suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that the approval was announced in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will chair the team.

The Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Honourable Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo as well as other relevant government agencies.

Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward.

