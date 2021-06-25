Buhari Appoints Obinna Atuonwo As Chairman Of PPPRA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Atuonwo A. Obinna as Chairman of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Also, he approved the re-appointment of Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu as Executive Secretary of the agency for another four years.

This was contained in a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Chairman, and an Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

“The Chairman is Mr. Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.

“The appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003,” the statement said.



https://thenationonlineng.net/buhari-appoints-obinna-saidu-as-chairman-executive-secretary-of-pppra/