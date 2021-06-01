Buhari Charges Security Agencies To Rescue Abducted Niger State Schoolchildren

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger State on Sunday, May 30, 2021, Newspremises reports.

This was made known by the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday, May 31, 2021.

According to him, the President, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools and urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.

President Buhari also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children.

