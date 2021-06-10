Buhari Departs Lagos For Abuja (Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Lagos state after commissioning two separate projects in Ebute Metta and Apapa areas of the state.

The president departed Lagos from the Mobalaji Johnson railway station in Ebute Meta in a presidential aircraft with the registration number NAF-54.

A huge crowd of school pupils were on ground to bid him farewell.

He took off around 02:12 in the company of some of his aides amidst tight security.

