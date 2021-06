President Buhari presides over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting, swearing in of Federal Commissioners of the National Population Commission and Federal Civil Service Commission and is presented with the First ever Mobile Phone made in Nigeria by HMTI Otunba NIyi Adebayo at the Statehouse, Abuja.

In attendance are; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, COS, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Boss Mustapha, and other executive members.