Buhari Seeks Confirmation Of Major-General Yahaya As Chief Of Army Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded a letter to the National Assembly, seeking the confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The Defence Headquarters announced on May 27, 2021 the appointment of Major-General Yahaya, following the untimely death of late Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash near Kaduna International Airport on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Senate President @DrAhmadLawan reads a Letter from President @MBuhari requesting the Confirmation of Appointment of Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

#TodayInSenatePlenary



The Nigerian Senate

If confirmed, Major-General Farouk Yahaya would be the 22nd Chief Of Army Staff.