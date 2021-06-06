Buhari, Ugwuanyi, Others Pay Last Respect To Joe Nwodo

President Buhari, Gov. #Ugwuanyi, other leaders pay last respect to venerable late Chief Joe Nwodo

A delegation from President Muhammadu Buhari, led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Dr. Chris Ngige, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State, Deputy Governors of Enugu and Ebonyi states, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and Dr. Kelechi Igwe, respectively, Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly from the South East geo-political zone and beyond, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo and his wife, Pat, Senator Ken Nnamani, Hon. Justice Centus Chima Nweze and other members of higher and lower Bench, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb. Prof. George Obiozor, four Catholic Bishops and numerous Priests, were among the dignitaries at the Burial Mass of Chief (Dr.) Joseph Nnabuchi Nwodo of the famous #Nwodo Dynasty, held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Other members of the Presidential delegation were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis

https://www.facebook.com/219622205177206/posts/1202641453541938/